VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Stock Price Up 0.3%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.75. 5,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 67,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 196.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000.

