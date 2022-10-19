Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,625 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 5.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $24,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. 6,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

