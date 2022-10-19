Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.90. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,964. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

