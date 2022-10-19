Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.11. 57,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

