Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.46

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.46 and last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 66542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7,932.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 475,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469,995 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

