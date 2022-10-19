Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.46

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.46 and last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 66542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
