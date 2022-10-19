Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.02

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.02 and last traded at $69.02, with a volume of 2547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,504,000 after buying an additional 1,517,114 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,659,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 125,094 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,621,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,002,000 after buying an additional 161,029 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

