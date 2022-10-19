Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $24,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.38. 11,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

