Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Increased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,632. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average of $137.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

