Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.37 and last traded at $66.32. 24,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 61,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.