VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading 1.9% Higher

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 44,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 162,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.