Venus Price Down 3.5% This Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $54.97 million and $1.30 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be purchased for $4.52 or 0.00023584 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

