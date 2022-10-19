Venus Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $54.91 million and $1.35 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be bought for $4.51 or 0.00023500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

