Verge Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $51.46 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,151.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00266869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00117137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00755244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00555169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00244451 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,255,950 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

