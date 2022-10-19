Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 207 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,072. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

