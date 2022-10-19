Versant Capital Management Inc Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 947,954 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 624,049 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,888,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
