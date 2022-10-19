Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 32,283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth $247,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth $4,937,000. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth about $2,836,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth about $27,311,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

