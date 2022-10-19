Versant Capital Management Inc Has $352,000 Stock Position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NETL traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,248. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

