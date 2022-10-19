Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 15,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Brightcove worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Brightcove by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,319,032 shares in the company, valued at $33,243,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 244,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,693 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 1,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.54 million, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

