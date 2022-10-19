Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. 24,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

