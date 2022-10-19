Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 7,077 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,429,000 after buying an additional 4,111,926 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 81,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 512,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 512,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 277,282 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. 1,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

