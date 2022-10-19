Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Decreased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.90.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,966 shares of company stock valued at $51,376,247. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded down $8.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,951. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

