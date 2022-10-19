Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Up 10.2% in September

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 989,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Viant Technology Price Performance

DSP stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 113,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 208.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 53.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

