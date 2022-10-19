VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 981.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

