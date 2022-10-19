VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Stock Price Up 1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA – Get Rating) shares rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $57.05. Approximately 489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07.

