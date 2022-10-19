Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $662.28

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 662.28 ($8.00) and traded as low as GBX 586 ($7.08). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 599 ($7.24), with a volume of 339,629 shares.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 660.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 678.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.55. The company has a current ratio of 247.74, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

