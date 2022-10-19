Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 44,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 61,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Vizsla Silver Stock Down 2.9 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35.
About Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vizsla Silver (VIZSF)
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.