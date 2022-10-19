Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.

IGD opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

