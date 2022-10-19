Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
IGD opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
