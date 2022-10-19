Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $4.06

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $96.91 million and $25.69 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $4.06 or 0.00021288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,049.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00052113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022958 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.13964377 USD and is down -9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $35,668,482.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.