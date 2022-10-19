Walmart (WMT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Walmart (NYSE: WMT):

10/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $161.00 to $165.00.

10/12/2022 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2022 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

9/14/2022 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.44. 117,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,666. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $362.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

