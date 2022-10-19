Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 522,962 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $8,001,318.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,285,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,568,624.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.85. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 20,130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

