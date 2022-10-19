WAX Price Reaches $0.0774 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $173.45 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,949,713,347 coins and its circulating supply is 2,239,897,937 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,949,272,221.525893 with 2,239,593,205.6670566 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07942538 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $6,730,760.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

