WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.36-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.