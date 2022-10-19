WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.05. 19,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $100.51. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $835,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.