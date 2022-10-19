Wells Fargo & Company Trims ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Target Price to $56.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ALLETE by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.