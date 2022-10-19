Wells Fargo & Company Trims Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Target Price to $68.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

BKH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

