Wells Fargo & Company Trims IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Target Price to $99.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Down 1.0 %

IDA stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,459. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,693,000 after buying an additional 593,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $19,247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IDACORP by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after buying an additional 76,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.