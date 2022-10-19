Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Western Union also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.16.

Western Union Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,941,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. Western Union has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Union by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth $238,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth $260,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 15.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at $265,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

