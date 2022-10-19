Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. Citigroup cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WLK opened at $93.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Westlake by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after purchasing an additional 168,840 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.