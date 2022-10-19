Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$64.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$62.58.

WPM stock traded down C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.55. The company had a trading volume of 310,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,041. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$39.05 and a one year high of C$65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 21.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

