Whole Earth Brands (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) Shares Down 3.9%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.05. 5,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
Whole Earth Brands Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whole Earth Brands (ACTTU)
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.