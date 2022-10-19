Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $16.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

