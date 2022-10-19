Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug Sells 2,504 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total value of $585,885.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ WINA traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $234.21. 38,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.08 and a 200-day moving average of $212.10. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $183.93 and a 52 week high of $277.99. The stock has a market cap of $805.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a net margin of 50.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

