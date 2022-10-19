Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $11,642,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 400.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 123,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.