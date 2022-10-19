Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
