Wirtual Tops One Day Trading Volume of $184,633.00 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $184,633.00 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can now be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,270.89 or 0.27476292 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

