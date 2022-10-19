WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0424 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $423.96 million and approximately $7.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.41 or 0.01438092 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005756 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021752 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.89 or 0.01612907 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001696 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04239902 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

