Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0557 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $68.81 million and $54,923.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.49 or 0.27410251 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,066,006,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,234,252,011 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,065,944,124 with 1,234,189,827 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05680598 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $190,902.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

