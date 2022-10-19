Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 781 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $93,221,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

