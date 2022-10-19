Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $262.90. 17,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,094. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

