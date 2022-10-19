Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Intel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Intel by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. 796,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,424,524. The company has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

