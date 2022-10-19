Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after buying an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.37. 53,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,240. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.11. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

